Everyone is welcome on our boats. Men, women, and children both young and old can join any trip on any of Shore Thing Fishing Charters ten boats. Every once in a while, we even sneak a puppy dawg on a fishing trip…
A lil while back, we had Ryan his wife Grant, and their son John Regan on a short trip. The forecast looked perfect, so he asked if their dog “Lady” could come along for the day. We weren’t planning a big long run, the seas were forecast to be flat calm, so I happily encouraged them to bring Miss Lady along. It was a good call.
Ryan did the majority of the fishing. John Regan was the designated reeler and bait getter. Grant just chilled out, and sat with Lady. Their dog was was extremely well behaved. Truth be told, that dog better behaved than the majority of folks we take out. Several times, I forgot she was even on the boat. I nearly tripped over her a few times, totally my fault.
Ryan only wanted one fish for dinner, and we checked that box after only a couple of
Casts on a nice slot sized redfish. We tagged and released the rest of the fish. We did have several schools of jack crevalle pop up next to the boat. Ryan was able to get a huge one in the boat. After that, they wanted to see some of the area, so we just cruised around. Lady had a big smile on her face when the boat was moving and the wind was blowing.
We made one last stop at Taylor reef, just out from Buccaneer State Park. They caught a few sheepshead and smaller fish. The last fish of the day was a big bull red, that we had to chase down on the trolling motor. Lady was nice enough to join everyone for a very nice family picture.
It was an amazing day, with a wonderful family. I’m very glad they brought their dog, she was a very lucky Lady.
