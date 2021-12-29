A charter fishing guides schedule is very different than most folks. Saturdays are our Monday’s, and the usual holiday vacation, is our busy time. We have to make our family visits count, and that usually means taking our loved ones fishing.
Myself and Capt Matt squeezed in some incredible family fishing fun during the holidays. My brother Beau, Nephew August, Niece Helena, and daughter Margot snuck out for a few hours. It was all redfish for our adventure. Beau and I found the fish in the back of one small canal. The kiddos took turns fighting and netting fish. It was about as much fun as you’d ever want to have. We took a bunch of pictures, got smelly, and had an absolutely awesome time together.
Capt Matt Tusa’s trip was much shorter, and even better. Matt was able to get his family out in the afternoon, after returning early, from his morning charter. His brother Evan, nephews Rubin and Quinn, along with his son Gray landed in an angry hive of redfish. Their trip was over in less than an hour, but they couldn’t carry any more fish. They didn’t fish long, but boy did they make it count. ALL the Tusa’s are big time fish eaters, so they were able to take home plenty of groceries.
The Holidays are about this family time together. Fishing is a wonderful example of getting your loved ones off the couch, and our making some memories together. Golfing, hunting, the Aquarium, touring the downtown area, or just taking a drive are just a few examples of ways to make some memories with our family and friends for the holidays. We hope all of you make some lasting memories with your family, friends and loved ones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.