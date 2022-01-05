Morale is infectious. If your work place is full of good morale, productivity often goes way up. It’s up to the managers, presidents, owners to do their best to keep morale up.
Enter Kirk Edrington with Greenscape Brothers. Kirk, or “Kook” as we called him way back when, has done well with his company. He’s also done well taking good care of his employees. He’s brought his guys fishing with us the last couple of Years. It’s his way of thanking them, for their hard work. We’ve had the pleasure of fishing these gentlemen the past two years. They all love to fish, and really enjoy themselves on our trips together. They take a lot of pride in their work too. Even while the boys were cranking in redfish, trout and flounder they were taking work calls, and discussing upcoming jobs. You can easily spot the fantastic work ethic in these guys. NO ONE left a mess anywhere. They were constantly on our guides, asking what they could do to help.
These guys hammered on some fish, but it isn’t always about who
Caught what. These fellas have a bond that is forged at work, and now
On the water. They really appreciate Kirk setting up these quick get a ways. Kirk is just content watching his guys decompress and have a little fun.
I challenge everyone out there, to make time, and take time to show appreciation to your work force. Take em to lunch, give em a bonus, or maybe even take them on a fishing trip. Give those hard working men and women who make your workplace better a token of your appreciation, for a JOB WELL DONE!
