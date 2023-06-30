The old proverb, “it takes a village to raise a child” holds very true, especially in the fishing community. All of the schools are out for summer. This is our favorite time of year, because we get to see the youngsters out on the water. I promised my daughter a fishing trip when she finished school, and of course she wanted to bring some of her buddies. I have met all these gals before. They are all very well behaved, and I was happy to take them fishing for a couple hours. Our guest list would include my daughter Margot, Krissi Pavolini, along with Tallulah and Coco Kuhner.
This trip actually began the night before. My wife Stephanie had to get the girls to the Kuhner house for a sleepover. From the sleepover, the Kuhner parents brought the girls to meet me at Sunset Landing in back Bay the next morning. Yours truly took over from there, and that’s when the real fun began. We broke out the big tackle so we could handle the monster black drum and red fish that had been lurking inside Bay St Louis. It was a total circus, because often times we had two big fish on at the same time. The girls did great, if the fish was really big two or sometimes all three of them Helped bring the giant in. I tried to let them do it all, and they were happy to help. Netting fish, handing out snacks, casting, and playing DJ were all taken care of by the ladies.
After a couple of hours of battling big fish, and I would imagine a late night at their sleepover, the girls were completely flattened. Krissi’s Mom met us at the dock, and took the girls to lunch, and then to soak in the pool. This trip had a lot of moving parts. It took three different families to help make it all happen. It’s not always easy getting these younger anglers out on the water. It definitely takes a village.
