I guess I done went and got old? I am writing this story a day after having knee surgery, laid up in my recliner. It was a minor meniscus repair, and I should be back on the water in no time. I can now add bad knee to a bad neck, and a bad back. I’m all but certain the last couple of decades on the water have been the major contributing factor to my body falling apart. I was lucky enough to get my procedure done in our “slow time” of the year.
The last day I fished, right before the surgery, I made a list of stuff that needed attention. Myself, the boat, and my gear haven’t had much of break this year. In addition to my knee, I need to get rods repaired, upholstery stitched, a leaking hydraulic system checked, and my trailer serviced. And those are just the major issues.
There is still plenty of fishing to do this year. However, between the frigid temps, cold fronts and windy days there are typically more days on land than on the water. It’s during this “down time” that we need to take care of ourselves and our “stuff”. This is a fantastic time to get yourself looked at. Go see the dermatologist, eye doctor, and or get your annual check ups done. If you have any issues internally or externally on your body(and mind), go get em taken care of. It’s also a perfect time of year to get your reels, engines, trolling motors, electronics, safety gear, towing vehicles, and batteries serviced. If you or your gear are not in good shape, than fishing is gonna be tough in the coming months.
We see it happen EVERY SINGLE YEAR. People will wait till that first warm day in Spring to send their boats, trolling motors, engines, reels, etc into the repair shops. Get yourself and your stuff taken care of now. If the fishing the last couple of weeks is any indications of what’s coming, yall better start getting ready. The redfishing has been some of the best we have seen in years. The sheepshead bite has been off the charts. The water has been very salty and clean too. I think we have really good things coming our way in the next few months. You and your stuff need to be ready. Benjamin Franklin put it best when he said, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”. Get it done now!
Here are some of the local places we use to get our stuff ready:
THE BOATHOUSE
Engine, Electronics, General Boat Service/Repair
Waveland, MS
228-467-5910
LEES TROLLING MOTOR SERVICE
Trolling motor, Power Pole repair and
installation
Waveland, MS
601-916-4957
ATLANTIC MARINE
Engine, Electronic, General Boat Service/Repair
Bay St Louis, MS
228-467-2847
SPORT TRAIL
Boat Trailer parts and service
Waveland, MS
228-467-1885
A&A MARINE
Marine Hardware
Pass Christian, MS
228-452-5600
PASS MARINE REPAIR
general engine, electronic and boat repair
Pass Christian, MS
228-304-2971
RONNIES REEL REPAIR
inshore/offshore reel repairs
Hancock/Harrison County
228-323-0157
As always, have fun and be safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.