There is so much that goes into a fishing trip. Just a few examples are: Licenses, tackle, fuel, ice, safety gear, and BAIT. Yes, I know artificial lures catch plenty of fish, but live or dead bait increases your odds greatly.
Enter Dr David Kergosin, and his Nephew-in-Law Stephen Brown from Indianapolis. Our trip together earlier this year was awesome. The weatherman was very kind to us. We opted to leave from Bayou Caddy, and run south to the Louisiana Marsh. The water was high, so we were able to get against some shore lines that had shells and broken sections of marsh. David was thrilled to get plenty of eating fish. They had a big group of folks staying at his house on the Jordan River. Stephen was really digging the variety of fish. He’d not done much saltwater fishing, so catching all different looking fish was a treat. One shore line produced 7 different species of fish: speckled trout, redfish, flounder, ground mullet, croaker, sheepshead and of course catfish.
The action was just about non-stop. It was soo good, we were burning through our live shrimp. Luckily, we grabbed a few inexpensive bags of dead shrimp from B&W Live bait in the Pass Harbor earlier that morning. The fish didn’t seem to mind if the bait was live or dead. Actually, the water was a little murky, and the dead smelly shrimp seemed to work a little better. Those extra dead shrimp allowed us to catch way more fish, it kinda saved the day. It also saved us a couple of live shrimp for the ride home…
This trip was in early October, before any cold fronts had come through. The water was warm and David really wanted to run for triple tails. It only took a few minutes of running buoys before we saw one. A well placed frisky live shrimp, and Stephen had caught his first ever triple tail (tagged n released) and his EIGHTH species of the day!
We were very grateful for the nice weather, grateful for the variety, and quantity. Heck, we were grateful for the bait. Grateful Dead…shrimp.
