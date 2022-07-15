Even though Johnny Sykes has been fishing with Shore Thing Charters for many years, I almost never take him. He is 99% of the time wearing out the fish with Capt Matt Tusa. Recently Matt was working a multi day/night trip out at the Cat Island house, and Johnny was looking to fish. I jumped at the chance to take him for 2 days. Not because he is a good fisherman, but because he is such a fun guy.
Matt told me, “they only want reds, so just work the ponds and shore lines all day”. I was happy to oblige. Johnny and his crews were very good casters, so that helped. They understood how to work points, drains, and how to look for bait. It was just up to me to find some fish.
Day 1 was slow, but we found a few reds and flounders throughout the trip. Day 2 was much better. We found a few packs of redfish pinned against some shorelines covered in shells. Once we found em, Johnny and his crew made quick work of the reds. Johnny even broke out his ultralight tackle to savor the fight.
Throughout our two days, one thing never changed, Johnny’s attitude. He was just as excited in rough water as he was in calm water. If the fishing was slow or if we were on an every cast bite, he was still telling one of hilarious stories. He’s truly one of the happiest people I’ve ever had on the boat. I can see why Capt Matt doesn’t let him stray too far. A guy like this on this on the boat makes a bad day good, and a good day great. Everyone needs a guy like that on every fishing trip. Everyone needs a Good Time Johnny.
