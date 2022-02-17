I got to do a little hunting, the last couple days of this years deer season. I like to think I’m decent fisherman/guide, but I know I’m an awful hunter. I understand the basics, but those important little details that make a good hunter a great hunter, I’m not there yet. I’m fully aware why I stink at hunting. I don’t spend anytime in the woods. I don’t practice at the range. I don’t read any literature, or have serious discussions with outdoorsmen more experienced than I am. Plain and simple, I don’t put in the work.
Luckily, I have some really good friends, with knowledge and access to some unbelievable hunting land. This is the one and only reason I’ve harvested any deer the last couple of years. I hunt with people that are very good at what they do, and they go where the deer are.
The same holds true for fishing. Yes, you can get the basic gear, and just hope for Lady Luck to bring a fish to your hook. Or, you can hire a guide, or seasoned salty veteran to walk you through things, and bring you to the better fishing locations. Weeks, months, maybe even years of trial and error can be bypassed going with a “Pro”. I can’t tell you how many techniques, and skills I’ve learned just listening and watching other anglers. There is really no better way to learn boating, rigging, kayaking, Wade fishing, etc than going with someone with plenty time under their belt.
So I encourage everyone(myself included) to ask for help in all things outdoors. Lean on those folks that are more experienced Speckled trout, redfish, triple tail, sheepshead anglers. If you’re lucky enough to get someone to teach you, please be willing to learn. Sometimes the best method to learn, is to just keep your eyes and ears open. If you don’t understand something, ask questions.
Only a true fool thinks he/she knows everything.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.