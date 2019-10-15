Typically we do 3 day 2 night trips for our all inclusive, overnight trips to Cat Island. This last trip, I only had to stay one night. My dear friend, and business partner, Capt Matt Tusa was totally to blame for this fiasco.

This trip was a 3 day trip, but there is way more to this story. Capt Matt worked the first half of the trip. He fished his group the first afternoon and first morning. They did very well on the trout, reds and flounder. I relieved him, and fished the 2nd afternoon and last morning. One thing I hate, absolutely HATE doing, is fishing behind “The Mighty” Matt. He is one of the best fishermen I have ever seen. He can always read any type of water, and seems to find fish when no one else can. Of course, he left with me some big shoes to fill.

Matt did have a pretty good reason for heading back in early. He rushed in to be by his wife Lauren’s side, for the birth of their son Cyrus. I’m not gonna lie, we were all very excited for them.

In the mean time, I had a “Big” job to do. I brought all my big rods out to the island. We threw the cast net, and filled the live wells with some perfect 5-6 inch mullet. We spent that afternoon hammering on the bull sharks and bull reds. Capt Alex was right next us, his crew was doubled up for hours. It was a hit, the fellas really enjoyed it. The following morning we smashed the redfish. Capt Kenny did a number on the flounder and reds as well with his customers.

We got word around 9AM that little Cyrus had arrived. It was a great trip, with a very happy ending. Happy to report that momma, baby and Matt are doing fantastic!!!

As always, have fun and be safe