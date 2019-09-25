Had some of our nations finest on the boats recently. Myself and captain Matt, recently ran a 2 boat trip of Special Warfare Combat Crewmen or “SWCC”. These brave young men were from all over the lower 48, but carried themselves the same. These special forces guys always seem to have the same mannerisms, and “swagger”. These fellas are razor sharp, and pick things up lightning quick. I don’t really get star struck when I meet famous actors, musicians or athletes, but I do when I meet these guys. These are the folks I truly admire and envy most.

We spent the morning drifting shorelines, picking up speckled trout and redfish. The guys that didn’t really know how to fish, were experts after an hour or so. They had no problem whooping the big drum and jacks, we encountered during our trip either.

The common theme on the trip, was just to relax, and enjoy the day. It wasn’t the biggest haul of fish, or worst haul of fish our boats have ever seen, but it really didn’t matter. It was about recharging these guys mental batteries. Most days, these brave warriors are doing things that keep you and me safe and free. They have more stress in their lives than I doubt most human beings we’ll ever comprehend. Being able to show these boys a fun time on the water was truly an honor and a privilege.

These gentlemen were extremely appreciative of everything we saw, caught and did. Remember folks, it ain’t always about “catching a limit”. Life’s about the journey, not the destination.

We would like to give a big THANK YOU to our new friends at SWCC, and all the members of our armed forces. We appreciate everything you do for us, and this great nation.

As always, have fun and be safe