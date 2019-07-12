Fishing has been really good lately. We have had a good of push of salt water, and the action has been very steady. We are seeing trout, reds, flounder, triple tails, and sharks daily. The east side of the Biloxi Marsh has turned on big time!!!

I can’t stress enough to leave yourself a little “free time” before your fishing trip. Last week, we had a late departure for a half day trip to Cat Island. I was an hour and a half ahead of schedule. I was planning on organizing my tackle trays, with my “free time”.

I didn’t realize it until I was at my ice stop, that one of my trailer tires was almost flat. I limped to the gas station, and filled it with enough air to get me to the boat launch. With the boat off of the trailer, changing the tire only takes a few minutes. Luckily I had a spare, so I wouldn’t have to be chasing down a tire that afternoon.

When I looked at my flat tire, I noticed THREE small nails in it. I haven’t found any more in the other tires, but wouldn’t be surprised if any more appear.

The next day, I ran down to SPORT TRAIL TRAILERS, on HWY 90, in Waveland. I left with not one, but two spare tires. FYI SPORT TRAIL has a parts department for everything on a boat trailer.

Trailer tires, fishing reels, popping corks, bait nets, etc are all the same. If you have something in your arsenal that can make or break your fishing trip, get a couple extra.

More from this section 1984 1934 1922

Stuff is always gonna break, fall overboard, or walk off. It’s amazing how something as simple as a 1 cent nail can literally ruin a fishing trip. A little spare time, and a couple extra “spares” can save the day.

As always, have fun and be safe.