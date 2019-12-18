When you stop and think about, hunting in the woods, is really the same as fishing in the water. With hunting, you need to make sure your gun, bow, tree stand, ATV, etc are all in good working order. On the water, you need to make sure your boat, trailer, tackle, electronics, etc are all working correctly before the trip as well.

In both outdoor activities, the more you do them, the better you get. Traveling, reading, talking, and LISTENING to other hunters and fishermen is a must to improve your skills in each. I’ve also noticed that expert fisherman, more often than not, are expert hunters as well. The highest level experts in both almost always began at an early age. The ones that can sit in a tree , or on a boat all day seem to handle themselves differently(in a good way).

Patience, respect, and humility are what makes the best of the best in the water and in the woods. No matter if you’re 8 or 80, you have to have a healthy dose of all the above.

Some of the most memorable hunts and fishing trips, are the ones you never catch a fish, or harvest an animal. Sure everyone likes catching a mess of fish, or downing that big buck but there is much more to it. The early morning sunrise, the smells and sounds of the woods and water, the sunsets. The real outdoorsmen appreciate all of it, even coming home empty handed.

Mississippi is one of the greatest places on earth to experience the outdoors. Sharing our amazing trout, deer, redfish, ducks, bass, sharks, etc, is what it’s all about. My hope, is for each and everyone of you is to have a very Merry Christmas, and hopefully spend a little time outdoors with the ones you love.

As always, have fun and be safe