So the Bonnet Carrie spill way should be closing or closed in the next couple of days. I was always told, it takes about 2 weeks to 18 days for the fresh water to completely flush out. Then what?

Our “World Headquarters”, for Shore Thing Charters is right off Bayou Caddy, near the Silver Slipper Casino. We haven’t run trips outta there in months. All of our trips have been run out of our slips in Pass Christian, or Long Beach Harbor.

I can’t tell y’all how ready we are to get back home. Nothing against anyone or anywhere, but there is no place like home.

Oh how we’ve missed our early morning coffee/fuel stops at Kent n Sues in Lakeshore. We miss chatting with our crabbing, oystering, and shrimping buddies at Bordage’s Marina, and the Bayou Caddy Boat Launch.

That western section of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, is just a magical little gem. If you’ve never been down to Waveland, Lakeshore, and Ansely, you gotta see these places.

We have also missed our near shore reefs out front. Taylor reef, Zimmerman reef, and Caddy reef will hopefully be full of fish in the coming weeks. It may take a little while for these near shore spots to get “fishy”, but I’m always optimistic.

The western side of the Mississippi Sound and Lake Borgne have been at near 0 salinity for months. When things start getting back to normal, please take some time to enjoy it.

I don’t we knew how good we’ve had it all these years. Sometimes you just don’t know what you got, till it’s gone.

As always, have fun and be safe.