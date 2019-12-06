Got to take some folks fly fishing on Black Friday. Coincidentally, the crew I had last year(2018), also was a fly fishing crew. Last years crew was very memorable. The weather was horrendous, but one of the anglers actually pulled out an inshore slam(trout, red, and flounder) on a fly rod!!!

This year(2019) was very different, but still very memorable. The weather was perfect. We had blue skies, low water, and a light breeze to keep the bugs off. It was a 4 boat trip, with the Allen Group. They have been Black Friday regulars for years. Some years I get to join the crew, and other years I’m with other holiday fisher folks. Assisting this years post turkey day fishing crew was none other than Captains Brian and Joey Garriga, along with Capt Keith Crawford.

John and Sue Allen from Houston TX were gonna fly fish with me. The other 3 boats wanted a mess of fish to cook for a massive family gathering. They fished the nearshore reefs and did fantastic.

My crew spent the day down south in the LA Marsh. It was one of the better sight fishing trips I’ve had in months. We were picking off slot reds left and right. Mr John, got three big slots on the fly! Mrs Sue cranked in another 10 on the live bait and spinner baits.

All 4 boats met back at the cleaning dock later that afternoon. It was very fun to hear everyone’s recap of their “favorite part” of each trip. For some it was seeing all the different birds, for others it was huge fish they caught, others enjoyed sipping a couple adult beverages. A little fun, a little fellowship, a lot of fish and plenty of family time. The entire family had their fish prepared at the Blind Tiger in downtown Bay St Louis, later that evening.

What a great Holiday experience on the MS Gulf Coast!!

As always, have fun and be safe