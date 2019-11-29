As long as the weather stays somewhat decent, we try to get in as many trips as we can over the holidays.Family is in town, kids are home from school, and it’s a great time to fish. All of my trips Thanksgiving week were these types of trips. Several of these fishing trips were all fish catching sprees. Things get very hectic with multiple fish on. One common theme on these trips is big groups. With big groups, you need to have to your gear ready, and plenty of “Extra Things”. With Christmas right around the corner, it got me thinking about all these “Extra Things” I like to keep handy on the boat. If something makes your life easier on the boat get two of em, heck get 4 of em. Here is just a small list of “Extra Things” I like to carry on the boat. Trust me, these will make very good stocking stuffers for every angler. Pliers Scissors External cell phone battery Bottle opener Sun screen Bug spray Buckets Lines/rope Sunglasses Lighter Dry box Toilet paper Ziplocks Bait net Flash light Fish gripper As always, have fun and be safe
