Originally, the trip was supposed to be a much needed family trip. I haven’t fished with my wife(Stephanie) and daughter(Margot) since June. We were all excited. Margot wound up having a Girl Scout sleep over party, so the trip wound up being just me and Steph.
It has been many years, since she and I have fished together, just us. Yes, we have had numerous trips with Margot, friends and family. This was a long overdue treat. We stole one from the weatherman. The predicted winds and rain never showed. We had overcast skies, a light breeze, and cool temps.
At our first stop, inside Bay St Louis, I told her we sometimes see eagles. As if on cue, two eagles flew a few feet over our heads. We hadn’t even made a cast yet. We could hear several of the other charter boats on the radio, and ALL of them were on fish. Steph wondered if we were gonna go fish next to them? I told her we are gonna do our own thing today, “It’s just me and you today”.
We found plenty of fish. Stephanie was slinging in slot reds left and right. We tagged all the small ones, and she even caught her first ever tagged fish! We only checked our phones if Margot needed us.
Steph works full-time, my schedule is horrific, and the weekends are super busy for everyone. This may have been the most Uninterrupted time we’ve spent together in years.
Honestly my favorite part of the day was the one cove we fished, and didn’t even get a bite. We got to sit down together, talk, laugh, and just enjoy each other’s company.
The last stop of the day was loaded with puppy drum and rat reds. We just cranked up the Yacht Rock Radio, and kept slinging in fish.
Back at the launch, we were putting the fish in the back of my truck. I was asking her to help to to remind me to… and she interrupted, “I know, I know, don’t forget the fish. I told her NO, please don’t let me wait this long to take us fishing again. That comment earned me a nice lil smooch from my fishing partner. It was a good day!
