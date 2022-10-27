We had a very memorable trip out to the Cat Island house this year. One of our most favorite customers, and friends Dex Johnson passed away in October of 2021. He had been fishing with us for many many years. Honestly though, he seldom fished. He usually found the most comfortable seat in the boat, told stories, listened to music, laughed and just enjoyed himself. Despite not being that excited about fishing, EVERYONE loved having Dex on the fishing trips. His happy go lucky attitude was just infectious. It didn’t matter if the fishing or the weather was good or bad, Dex was always gonna have a good time.
This last island trip was a kind of a tribute, and celebration of life for Dex. His wife of 47 years Rosi, and Dex’s best friend Dr John Clark along with 3 boat loads of friends, organized the outing. They wanted to fish a little, share some stories, and spread some of Dex’s ashes at Cat island. Before he passed, Dex asked his family and friends to sprinkle his ashes at some of his most favorite places. Cat Island was on the list, along with Austin TX and the Bahamas.
The last evening of our 3 day trip, all of the boats came in a little early. We had a little ceremony on the dock at the Cat Island house, while the sun was setting. Dr Clark played guitar, and we all sang Amazing Grace. Everyone toasted our friend Dex. Mrs Rosi handed out a few red solo cups (Dexs favorite) of Dexs ashes. We all went to the end of the dock, and his ashes were cast into the bayou. As his ashes faded away with the tide, a few hugs were given, and a couple of tears were shed. Somehow, through all of this, everyone had a smile on their faces. It was as if our dear friend Dex was giving us one last good time.
It was a fitting tribute to one heck of a human being. It was DEX-ELLENT.
