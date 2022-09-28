I think I met Travis Weidlich in the late 1980’s? We were classmates at Bay Catholic (now Holy Trinity) and again at St Stanislaus. Somehow we both graduated in Spring of 1995…
College, work and life took us both in different directions. Travis is now on the west coast, married, a father, living and working in Seattle. Sadly, we’ve only seen each other once in almost 30 years! Luckily my old friend was in town this summer. He booked a trip weeks ago, and we were finally gonna “catch up”.
Travis, his brother Tyler and Nephew Julien were along for the ride. Travis and I went immediately to reminiscing about the good old days. We talked the entire ride, about Who had seen old friends and classmates. It was a long ride to where we were gonna fish, but it felt like it went by in seconds.
Our conversation was completely shut down when we arrived at the fishing grounds. The redfish ruined our trip down memory lane, they were everywhere! Young Julien was running wild trying to help Travis and Tyler bring in the redfish. For 40 minutes, we had redfish on the lines almost every cast. It was an absolute madhouse. They had a group of over 20 family members to feed, and I’m happy to say these boys got themselves some groceries!
The most incredible thing that happened was when I hooked a small rat red. As I was bringing it to the boat, I could see a larger red following it. Tyler put his pole down to net the fish. His bait was barely in the water. As my fish went into the net, his pole launched off the boat. I told him not to worry, that the cork would likely pop up. Sure enough, the cork swam by the boat. We snagged his line, got our pole back, and got the keeper redfish that was still attached to it!
After they red fish chaos ended, we headed out to look for triple tail. We must’ve rode for an hour, and never saw a fish. Travis and I could care less. They had a box full of Fish, and we got to talk the entire time. It was a near perfect day, and like all the good ones, it ended way too soon. I guess I’ll see my Old buddy Travis next time, on our next fishing trip “Class Reunion”…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.