I’m finishing up my 17th year, fishing for a living. 2019 was easily one of the most memorable years. Like every year before, I learned a lot, made mistakes, made new friends, and caught some fish. I’ve also noticed that the times they are a changing.
Over the last few years, we’ve seen more and more folks are more about the experience, than the amount of fish in the box. Don’t get me wrong, I love killing fish, but I don’t have to, in order to have a “good trip”. The majority of customers on our charters seem to be more about the fun, friends, and family. The fish only add to the overall experience. Many of our crews opt to keep just enough for the “catch and cook” special at The Blind Tiger Restaurant in Old Town. The rest of the fish get photographed, maybe tagged, and released.
I’ve got absolutely nothing against keeping a pile a fish, but I’m always up for a good time on the water. Change is not a bad thing, sometimes it’s a good thing. Truthfully, if folks aren’t always worried about how many fish they keep, they will likely enjoy themselves way more.
Who knows what the future is gonna bring for our guides? More fish, less fish, who the heck knows? I do know, whatever we do, we are gonna have fun doing it.
As always, have fun and be safe.
