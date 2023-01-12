Bill York has been fishing with me for a couple of years now. I always get a kick out of booking his trips. Every time I try to put his name on the calendar, the auto correct spells it “Bull York” for some reason? I never fix it, because I think it’s kind of funny. Our last fishing trip though, gave new meaning to the misspelled name.
Bill is always bringing friends, family, coworkers, etc. His main goal, theme, mantra is “I just want them to have a good time”. So on all trips past, he helps me cater to his guests. Baiting hooks, casting lines, netting fish, tending bar, Bill does it all. I’m also happy to say, on all the trips past, his guests have always had a good time.
Something was different this go round. Bill had brought his right hand man Ted Meaux, and their buddy Todd Torguson. This crew wasn’t the type of fellas you’d pamper. I was really curious to see how my friend Bill was gonna behave on this trip.
Well… our first stop was an absolute gold mine. The redfish were pinned inside this small pond. As for Bill, he actually was more like a Bull. This trip was about fishing, and he was a man on a mission. Yes, Teddy and Todd put up some decent numbers, but Bill or rather “Bull” was like a man possessed. He went on a run and was catching fish just about every single cast. He was talking about how he was planning on cooking them, while he was slinging them in.
The boys had filled the boat in about an hour an a half. It was one of the better redfish bites I’d had in a long time. It was a bit messy, a little chaotic and a whole lotta fun.
Like a Bull in a China Shop….
