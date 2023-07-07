I don’t get to hang out with my friends and family a whole bunch, this time of year. Most every good weather day, I am up early, on the water fishing, and in bed early for the next day. When I do have time to hang out with my loved ones, I do my best to make it count.
A couple of weeks back our friends Joe and Juanita Khuner had booked a trip for themselves. We were hanging out with them a few days before their trip. They are close enough friends, that my wife asked to come along for the day of fishing and fun. They insisted she come along, and man was a great day.
The weather wasn’t very cooperative. It was a little breezy and the water was dirty. We opted to stay in the Back Bay, fishing the protected waters. The bite was actually fantastic though. It was pretty much an every cast bite of sheepshead, puppy drum, and the occasional redfish and speckled trout. Just about every live shrimp that went out, came back with either a fish or a bare hook. Stephanie got the biggest catch of the day, with a huge bull red(tagged and released). We only fished for about an hour and a half, and had way more fish than we needed for a dinner that evening. We really didn’t want the fun to end, it was only 8:30, but everyone was getting hungry. My snack box of cookies and crackers were just not gonna cut it.
I asked the crew if they wanted to go to breakfast. It was a unanimous YES! As they started trying to figure out whose car we would take, and how we would deal with the boat and trailer, I pointed the boat the opposite direction of our parked cars.
I think when they saw the bay St. Louis Harbor, they figured out what was going on. We parked the boat at the Day pier and walked into Old Town. I imagine we got a few curious looks, and maybe heard a few comments about our appearances. Our clothes were a little messy with fish slime, and everyone’s hair was wild from the boat ride.
We went to Cosmos in the Pearl Hotel, and had a wonderful breakfast together. They all thought it was the coolest thing, taking a boat to breakfast. I’ll be honest, this is my 21st year of charter fishing, and I have never taken a group to breakfast via boat on a charter. I’m just glad the unique and fun experience was with good friends, especially my wife.
When we were wrapping up our day, everyone was very excited with the fishing and the unique breakfast experience. Juanita even insisted that we do this on our next charter. She even gave it a witty name, “BREAK-FISH”.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.