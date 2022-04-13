Some of our guides have been running out of our Bayou Caddy Dock the last couple weeks. If you have not been down to the Waveland, Lakeshore, Ansely area lately, it is worth a good once over. Food truck Friday on Coleman Avenue is a must do. From the fun crowd at Kent and Sue’s quick stop, to the helpful staff at “The Boathouse”, to the amazing Buccaneer State Park, our western side of the Hancock county is just awesome.
I recently had a fun crew of folks from the Silver Slipper Casino. Host with most, Mike Scardino brought some people over, to spend the day on the water. Everyone(myself included) really enjoyed the picture perfect weather. The tide was insanely low, but we used it to our advantage. We found a pond almost completely dry, except for one swimming sized pool of water in the middle. Our redfish were feeding there. Mike and I let the guests pitch live shrimp into the pack reds. It was about as close to “fishing in a barrel” as you could get. The fish were spooky, but they just let their live shrimps sit, and eventually the reds couldn’t resist the easy meal.
We checked a few deeper holes later in the day. Mike locked into a massive black drum, and the others picked away at fresh water catfish. All the while we had numerous species of birds fly over. Even had one curious alligator come and check us out.
As with all of our trips, it seemed to end too soon. The entire way home we traded stories about work, and plans for the evening. Mikes guests were heading to nice dinner and hitting the town. The good vibes continued all the way back to the dock in Bayou Caddy.
Our little piece of heaven down here in western Hancock County is such a great place. This wonderful weather and friendly people make it that much better. If you have some time, you owe it to yourself to come on over to the west side of the coast. You won’t regret it.
