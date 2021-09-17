Hurricane Ida did a number on us, but she was especially cruel to our neighbors in South Louisiana. Most of us here in south Mississippi remember what it was like after hurricane Katrina. It’s tough, and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.
What I remember most, more than the devastation, was how much it brought the community together. People from every direction, and all
walks of life gave their all to help us get back on our feet.
The charter fleet in Venice, Fourchon, Hopedale, Grand Isle, Cocodrie and many other places are without a home. I’d like to invite our fellow guides over to the wonderful Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources will be waiving the non-resident charter guide fees for Louisiana charter boats! Personally, I think this is an extremely classy and compassionate act towards our neighbors. Well Done MSDMR!!!
Our marinas are pretty much all back open. We have boat launches, fuel docks and cleaning tables ready to roll.
Yes, the offshore guys will have a little bit longer run, but it’s very doable. I assure you, the headache of the longer run will be eased when you get back to land. The local restaurants(Shaggys, The Blind Tiger) couldn’t be more supportive to the charter fleet and their customers.
Our locals are very helpful, accommodating and friendly.
Many of our Mississippi guides, at some point in time, worked down in South Louisiana. Our guides work extremely well together, and are always happy to help a friend in need. EVERYONE is welcome here. Stay as long as you need. I can in full confidence say that your boats and customers will be very well taken of. We don’t have a game plan on how we can do this, but I’m certain, together we will figure it out. We always seem to find a way.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast, The Depa of Marine Resources, and our charter guides are all ready to help. So please, Be our guest!!!
