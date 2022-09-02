Harold “Pokey” Black has been coming back to the coast to fish with us the last several years. A D’iberville native, now living and working in Nashville, TN Pokey has to get back home a couple times a year. We always look forward to seeing our buddy Pokey. Even though he grew up on the other side of the coast, we still frequented some of places he did, and even have a couple mutual friends. It’s always a treat to share those “Pre-Katrina” stories from the good ole days.
One thing we have been doing, is making some memories, present day.
His last visit was one for the books. The entire trip was good, but the highlight came on our second day of a multi day/night trip out at the Cat Island house. We had stumbled into a school of big fish feeding on rain minnows and jumbo shrimp the day before. They had jacks, sharks, even tarpon feeding in them. We were cruising around the island seeing if we could locate the chaos again. Pokey’s partner in crime Naylan, was really wanting a bull red. Naylan had never caught a bull, and that’s all he wanted to do. As we were rounding Smugglers Cove, we noticed what seemed like hundreds of gulls, terns, and pelicans feeding right along the beach. As we eased the boat into the first sandbar, I honestly thought my eyes were playing tricks on me. What I was seeing was dozens of bull reds cruising back and forth along the bar. Our first cast was with a Boat Monkey popping cork and a live croaker. The croaker lasted all of two seconds before a bull red inhaled it. Unfortunately, several other bull reds attacked the popping cork, causing us to loose the fish that was on the hook. We grabbed some of the heavier rods, and went back to work. Naylan got his first ever bull red on the next cast. Pokey was throwing a large popper and catching the hungry bull reds on almost every cast. Before long, Captains Matt and Kenny pulled up next to us, and got in on the fun. We tagged, photographed and released numerous big redfish. The fish stayed on that sandbar for hours, and so did we. We went back several times that week, to see if the bull reds would come back. We never saw them again.
It was one of the most insanely good sight fishing experiences I’ve ever seen. It was even better having Pokey and Naylan on the boat to share such an incredible trip. We are gonna have a tough time topping this last trip. Hopefully we can find something even better the next time our fiend Harold “Pokey” Black and his buddies are back fishing with us. Back in Black!!!
