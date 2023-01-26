It has been a typical south Mississippi winter… As most of our locals know, the winter weather down here is all over the place. We can have a freeze warning Monday and be back in shorts n flip flops by Wednesday. It’s nice to not have to deal with chilly weather for weeks at a time, but the changing conditions make for challenging fishing conditions.
This time of year, we take whatever we can get. Much like our weather, our fish seem to be all over the place. We can fish the same spots a couple times a week, and catch different species each visit. This isn’t a bad thing, personally I enjoy the variety.
The temperature, salinity and tides are gonna be more favorable for different species. Unless you figure out how to control the weather, you just need to roll with it. The speckled trout are very sensitive to these changing conditions, and you’ll go bonkers trying to chase those suckers. Don’t get me wrong, I’m always thrilled to speckled trout during the winter. However, if you’re looking for a tasty, easy to catch winter meal, you owe it to yourself to try sheepshead. Another fish that seems to be everywhere, are theses delicious freshwater catfish. I’m pretty sure I haven’t had a trip since late November where we didn’t see at least one. We have been seeing them in Bay St Louis, Lake Borgne, Bayou Caddy and all over the Louisiana Marsh.
The redfish have been the most consistent species, but just when you an area holding fish, a big front blows through and seems to move them to another area.
The weather is tricky, the fish are scattered, making for some challenging fishing. None of this should stop you from enjoying a day on the water, when conditions allow. Get out there and enjoy our incredible outdoors. Freezing temps or warm temps, redfish or catfish, it’s just our Mississippi Gulf Coast version of a “Wintry Mix”.
As always, have fun and be safe.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.