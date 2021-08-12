A couple of weeks back, my old buddy Scott Heitzman sent me a guest list for a 3 day, 2 night cat island trip. I knew the majority of the names, since they were on the last trip he put together. One name stood out though, DUNCAN MATHESON.
I’ve known Dr. Duncan Matheson since the 1980’s. We’ve only fished together a few times, but all the trips were memorable. This would also be one of those trips.
We had to dodge some serious storms to get out to Cat island. Once we got there, the big crew mingled, and waited for the weather to break. Finally, we got a gorgeous afternoon to go out and fish. As we were idling to a shoreline, we could see bait getting smashed. Duncan leaned over and said, “Man, I haven’t fished in 3 YEARS”! I was speechless. Duncan lives on the water, owns a couple boats, heck I’ve gone tackle shopping with the dude.
He’s just been too busy with his family, work, and a back surgery. This was his time.
He got on the bow of the boat, and it only took a couple of casts. He got a 15 1/4 inch trout. It wasn’t a huge fish, but it was a special one. Everyone cheered Duncan on, and celebrated with him when the trout hit the deck. A few casts later, he had a big jack crevalle smash his bait. The fight lasted for a long time, and everyone was pulling for him.
No one cared much about anything, they were enjoying Duncan’s reintroduction to fishing. Anytime Duncan got a fish on the line, it became a big production. Sometimes it was his buddies, and sometimes Duncan himself put on a show. He got to play DJ on the tunes. There was a heavy amount of his favorite “fishing music”, The Allman Brothers.
Other people in the big group caught more and bigger fish. By the end of our 3 days, they had put together a very nice pile of fish. I can with full confidence say, that NO ONE, enjoyed themselves more than my old friend Duncan. Glad to have our guy back on the water. Welcome back buddy!
