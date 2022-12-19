Very seldom do I get to fish for fun these days. Between regular charters, family and maintenance, I seldom get to out and fish on my own. Every once in a while, things allow for a little fun trip.I was chatting on the phone with Capt Alex in early December. He was on his way down from his farm in North Mississippi. The weather was supposed to be very nice, and he was on a mission. Snapper season was still open, and he wanted to scout some areas. He hadn’t fished offshore in weeks, and conditions were drastically different than when he last fished. The water temps were about 20 degrees different than they were on his last trip.
As luck would have it, my wife and daughter were out of town, my puppy dogs were staying at my parents, and I had a day open on my calendar. We just needed a few adventurous souls to go poke around his spots, to see if his fish were where he thought they might be.
I took a shot In the dark and called my buddy Nathan. He typically spends the entire hunting season at his camp near Jackson, MS. He and son Deacon were in town with Cousins Randolph and Carter for a Birthday Party. I was beginning to believe this was actually gonna happen.
Alex and I haven’t fished together in years, and haven’t offshore fished together since 2009.
Alex told us it was gonna be all or nothing. He knew where the snappers should be, but needed to check a few areas to get a better read on the fish. Evidently his gut pointed us in the right direction. When we arrived on the structures he was wanting to scout, the bottom machine looked like the 4th of July. He threw a handful of chum over the side, and snappers were swimming a few feet from the boat!!!
We dropped our lines in and immediately hooked up. I honestly cannot remember the last time I personally got to fight that many big fish. It was a fun experience, but man it was a work out.
We got all we needed in no time. Since we were fishing in 50-60 feet of water, the snappers we didn’t keep were unharmed from any barotrauma. I was already planning the menu for when my family comes into town in at the end of the month. As if our play day couldn’t get any better, the seas were calm all day long!
We were back at the dock in no time. We cleaned our fish and said our goodbyes. I replayed all the amazing memories over and over in my head on my drive home. Being able to have a day off, snapper fishing with Alex, getting to hang out with Nathan during hunting season, and having perfect weather. It was almost something like a Christmas Miracle…
