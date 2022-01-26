This is probably one of the tougher times of year to fish. Between the windy cold fronts, the rain and the dangerously low tides, you really need to watch yourself. We still get good weather windows, and we try to make the most of them. The sheepshead’ bite has been stellar. It seems like every reef, bridge and structure is holding these tasty hard fighting critters. The redfishing has been decent too. It’s just taking advantage of those good days the weatherman throws at us.
The numerous bad weather days are just as important too. Taking advantage of these unpleasant days are very helpful for the coming spring. This is a perfect time to get your tackle, boat trailer, engine, trolling motor, electronics and safety gear in order. It never fails, every single year, people wait till that first good week of weather in late March or early April to get their gear looked at. Every repair shop has lines around the corner, and stores are empty of essential parts and tackle. If you aren’t fishing, and need work done,
Get It All Done Now!
There are numerous dealerships, repair shops, service centers and tackle shops up and down the MS Gulf Coast. Here are just some of the great ones in the Waveland, Bay St.Louis, and Pass Christian area. Take advantage of those “Bad Fishing” days and get yourself ready for the good ones to come.
THE BOATHOUSE
Storage, boat and trailer, service and repair
Bay St Louis
228-467-5910
SPORT TRAIL LLC
Boat trailer parts and service
Bay St Louis
228-467-1885
LEE’S TROLLING
MOTOR SERVICE
Trolling motor, power pole installation, repair, warranty
Bay St Louis
601-916-4957
ATLANTIC MARINE
Boat and motor sales, service and repairs
Waveland
228-467-2847
PASS MARINE REPAIR
Boat repairs and service
Pass Christian
228-304-2971
RONNIES REEL REPAIR
fishing reel cleaning, and repair
Bay St. Louis
(228) 323-0157
A&A MARINE
HARDWARE
Marine hardware and fishing tackle
Pass Christian
228-452-5600
BAY MARINA
Dry and wet storage, boat repair
Bay St Louis
228-466-4970
