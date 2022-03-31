I recently got to host/chaperone/guide a charter for an amazing woman’s 80th Birthday Party. This was one of those trips that will likely be with me for ever.
Son-in-law extraordinaire Joe Khuner set it up for his mother in law, Mrs Julia’s Birthday. Joe’s wife Juanita and her Sisters Julia, Elizabeth, and Tallulah brought their mom, and THE PARTY.
They arrived at our dock in Bayou Caddy, all wearing tiaras. Birthday girl Julia was even sporting a festive sash, declaring “80 and Fabulous”! We left later in the day, to get better winds and seas. The gals enjoyed champagne mimosas on the idle out the Bayou.
The fishing at the first couple stops was a little slow. This didn’t slow down the party one bit. The sisters reminisced about the unbelievable adventures they’ve been a part of with their mom and each other over the years. In between a few white trout and throw back speckled trout, the stories were absolutely hilarious. Mrs Julia was all smiles.
While we were fishing in the Bay, the girls refreshments ran out. One phone call to Joe, and a special delivery was made to keep the party going. The party was now at DEFCON 4.
The winds finally laid down, and we were able to run offshore a bit. Tallulah got a good drum that caused absolute chaos throughout the boat. All I could do was try to help, and not to laugh too hard. The girls started getting a few sheepshead as well. Mrs Julia caught one of the bigger sheeps. If I’ve had a more lively group of ladies on the boat, I don’t remember it.
They had a big dinner planned for that evening, so unfortunately we had to head back in. It was an amazing trip. The ladies caught some fish, had a few cocktails, and had plenty of Laughs.
Happy Birthday to Mrs Julia Passyn, you truly are “80 and Fabulous”!!!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.