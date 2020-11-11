The Saint Stanislaus Brother Philip Athletic Complex was the setting for the 2020 Rock-A-Chaw Homecoming Celebration which was held on Friday, November 6, following multiple delays due to Hurricanes Delta and Zeta.
Fans and friends of Saint Stanislaus and North Pike enjoyed an exciting and action-packed game, with the Jaguars edging out the Rock-A-Chaws in the first round of the state playoffs.
During the halftime of the game, Saint Stanislaus presented its 2020 Homecoming Court. This year’s Homecoming royalty included the following young ladies, the young men who nominated them, and their escorts for the presentation that evening.
Miss Olivia Catherine Breisacher, Queen of the 2020 SSC Homecoming Festivities and the daughter of Mr. Karl and Mrs. Michelle Breisacher of Waveland, is a senior at Our Lady Acacdemy. She was nominated for the court by Saint Stanislaus senior Nour Tayara, whose parents are Dr. Wakkas and Mrs. Rana Tayara of Pass Christian.
Olivia serves as Senior Class President, Vice President of Mu Alpha Theta, Treasurer of Students Against Destructive Decisions, Eucharistic Minister and member of the National Honor Society, Campus Ministry, Crescent Athletic Club, and Retreat Team.
Nour serves as Student Council President and member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Varsity Football Team, Varsity Basketball Team, and Varsity Tennis Team.
Olivia was escorted by her father, Mr. Karl Breisacher.
Miss Camille Roth Cottone, the daughter of Dr. Joseph and Mrs. Kim Cottone of Pass Christian of Pass Christian, is a senior at Our Lady Academy. She was nominated for the court by Saint Stanislaus senior Destin Whavers, who is the son of Ms. Deandra Lyons of Bay Saint Louis.
Camille serves as a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Retreat Team, Varsity Softball Team, Varsity Track Team, and captain of the Varsity Volleyball Team.
Destin serves as a member of the Varsity Football and Varsity Basketball Teams.
Camille was escorted by her father, Dr. Joseph Cottone.
Miss Reagan Elizabeth Fairley, the daughter of Mr. Brent and Mrs. Melinda Fairley of Bay Saint Louis, is a senior at Our Lady Academy. She was nominated for the court by Saint Stanislaus senior Thomas Mortillaro, whose parents are Mr. Tommy Mortillaro of Bay Saint Louis and Mrs. Jodi Mortillaro of Pass Christian.
Reagan serves as a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions, Retreat Team, captain of the Varsity Cheer Squad, and Student Ambassador.
Thomas serves as a Student Minister and member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Key Club, and Varsity Soccer Team.
Reagan was escorted by her father, Mr. Brent Fairley.
Miss Natalie Elizabeth Garcia, daughter of Mr. Jason and Mrs. Betsee Garcia of Waveland, is a senior at Our Lady Academy. Natalie was nominated to the court by Saint Stanislaus senior Austin Schruff, whose parents are Mr. Stephen Schruff, a 1992 graduate of Saint Stanislaus, and Mrs. Brandy Schruff of Long Beach.
Natalie serves as President of Students Against Destructive Decisions, President of the Spanish Honor Society, Class Historian, Eucharistic Minister, Student Ambassador, and member of the Archery Team.
Austin serves as the President of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Minister, Marine Science Intern and member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Key Club.
Natalie was escorted by her father, Mr. Jason Garcia, a 1995 graduate of Saint Stanislaus.
Miss Ava Elizabeth Gordon, daughter of Mr. Dave and Mrs. Gina Gordon of Bay Saint Louis, is a senior at Our Lady Academy. She was nominated to the court by Saint Stanislaus senior Gene Hoffman, whose parents are Mr. Eugene and Mrs. Edie Hoffman of Bay Saint Louis.
Ava serves as the President of the National Honor Society, Vice President of the Senior Class, and member of Spanish Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and captain of the Cross-Country and Archery Teams.
Gene serves as a Student Minister, Student Council Representative, and member of the Varsity Football, Varsity Soccer, and Golf Teams.
Ava was escorted by her father, Mr. Dave Gordon.
To conclude the presentation of the court members, Mr. Gary Blackburn, Principal of Saint Stanislaus, and Mr. Joe Gex, Alumni Director and a 1988 graduate of Saint Stanislaus, congratulated and presented roses to the 2020 Homecoming Queen, Miss Olivia Catherine Breisacher.
