The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws' track and field team hosted the 25th annual Rock Relays on Saturday at the Brother Philip Memorial Athletic Complex.
The meet was a true relays meet with teams competing in the field events of high jump, pole vault, long jump, shot put, discus followed by a 4x800m relay, a sprint medley relay, a distance medley relay, and 4x200m, 4x100m and 4x400m relay.
The sprint medley relay is comprised of consecutive 100m legs followed by a 200m leg and anchored by a 400m leg. The distance medley relay is made up of 1200m run, followed by a 400m run, 800m run, and a 1600m run totaling a distance of nearly 2.5 miles (4000 meters).
The Rocks claimed the varsity boys division title with 74.5 points to runner-up West Harrison's 53 points
The junior Rocks finished as runner-up with 38 points to William Colmer Middle School's 57 points.
In the girls division, Our Lady Academy placed fourth with 23 points while the Junior Crescents also placed fourth with 15 points.
The varsity Rocks were led by a trio of event winners including Christian Kitto in the pole vault. He won the event with a vault of 10'. Ryan Tyler won the discus with a throw of 116' 2". Kyle Capo won the 3200m run with a time of 11:19.29.
Other top three finishers were Ja'Kobe Cameron in the long jump (2nd - 18'5") and Grant May (3rd - 17' 11 1/2"). May also placed second in the high jump with a leap of 5'4".
Tyler placed second in the shot put with a throw of 39'5" while Gabe Sandoz placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 35' 10 1/2".
Brendan Toepfer took third in the pole vault with a vault of 7'.
Jacob Hanlon placed second in the discus with a throw of 99' and Michael Burns was third in the 3200m run with a time of 12:07.02.
The Rocks' 4x800m relay team placed second with a time of 9:23.36 while the Sprint Medley relay team also took second with a time of 1:49.61.
The 4x200m and Distance Medley relay teams both took second with times of 1:37.63 and 12:53.75, respectively.
The Rocks 4x100m relay team won their event with a time of 46.71 and the 4x400m relay team took third with a time of 4:01.69.
The Junior Rocks were paced by Micah Bishop in the long jump (3rd - 15'5"), Gus Simpson in the shot put (2nd- 29' 8 1/2"), Henry Williams in the high jump (3rd - 4'4"), and Hunter Holland in the discus (87'2").
The 4x800m relay team was third with a time of 11:57.76 while the 4x200m relay team claimed second with a time of 1:50.08.
The 4x100m relay team was also second with a time of 51.48 and the 4x400m relay team finished third in 4:25.48.
On the girls side, the OLA Crescents were paced by Grace Bradford in the pole vault. She won the event with a vault of 8' followed by teammate Hutton Scharp in second with a vault of 7'6".
The Crescents' 4x200m and 4x100m relay teams were third in 2:01.20 and 56.28, respectively.
The 4x400m relay team was third with a time of 4:53.69.
In the junior high division, the Junior Crescents were led by Kinsley-Jean Stegall who placed third in the long jump with a leap of 13'8" and Julia Hoffman was third in the high jump with a height of 4'.
Caroline Dufrene was third in the discus with a throw of 36' 10".
The 4x100m relay team finished in second place with a time of 59.80.
