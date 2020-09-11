The Saint Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws traveled to PRCC to host the West Marion Trojans on Friday night. The Rocks (2-0) tripped up the Trojans (1-1) 21-19 behind a powerful running game.
SSC was led by Kyle Stegall with 13 carries for 132 yards followed by Chandler Chapman with 12 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown. Gage Peterson finished with 10 carries for 33 yards and two scores and threw for 72 yards on 7-for-13 passing.
The Rocks travel to Long Beach next Friday evening to tangle with the Bearcats.
Full game coverage will be available in Wednesday's edition of the Sea Coast Echo.
