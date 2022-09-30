The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws evened their record at 3-3 with a 38-20 victory over the Lakeshore Titans "between the walls" on Friday night.
It was the first meeting between the two schools.
The Titans opened the game with a 52-yard scoring pass, but the Rocks quickly answered with a 69-yard scoring run by Chandler Chapman to knot the score.
Lakeshore added another score on a 38-yard run before the Rocks' 17 unanswered points before half-time to go up 24-14.
The Rocks got points for 41-yard field goal by Bevan Noel, a team safety, a 38-yard scoring run by Chapman and a 31-yard scoring aerial from Hudson Osborne to Ethan Galloway.
In the second half, Chapman scored on a 44-yard run followed by a seven-yard scoring pass from Osborne to Jackson Dicerbo. Lakeshore added a four-yard touchdown run late to make the final score 38-20.
Chapman ended the game with 32 carries for 314 yards and three TDs. Osborne was 7-for-15 for 92 yards and two TDs.
Full game details will be available in Wednesday's edition. The Rocks travel to West Marion next Friday to open Division 8-3A play. Game time drops back to 7 p.m. statewide next Friday.
