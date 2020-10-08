The Battle for the Crab Trap was a true battle between the Saint Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws and the Bay High Tigers. The two squads squared off 'between the walls' in a game that was a tale of two halves.
The Rocks surged in the second half for a 23-20 win.
The Rocks beat the Tigers for the eighth consecutive season to move the series record to 33-19 in favor of SSC.
The Tigers took a 16-7 lead into halftime. The Rocks scored first on Kyle Stegall's 20-yard run. Bay High scored on a 12-yard pass from Josh Peters to Hosea Singleton and a 19-yard pass from Peters to Noah Cutter. The Tigers also got a safety when they covered up a Rock player who fell on a fumble in the endzone.
In the second half, the Rocks turned the corner behind three touchdown runs by Chandler Chapman that covered four, 12, and 38 yards, respectively..
The Tigers added another score on an 11-yard pass.
Chapman led SSC with 20 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns while Stegall had 14 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Cutter led Bay High with 14 carries for 58 yards. Peters was 6-for-11 for 78 yards and three touchdowns.
Full game details will be available in Wednesday's edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.