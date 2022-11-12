The Saint Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws went toe-to-toe with the Class 3A top-ranked Raleigh Lions and Mississippi's #1-rated recruit Suntarine Perkins on Friday night, but fell in the fourth quarter 30-21.
The Rocks held a 12-8 lead on the Lions at halftime thanks to a 15-yard scoring run by Chandler Chapman and a 33-yard scoring strike from Hudson Osborne to Jackson Dicerbo. The Rocks went for two on both scores, but failed on both attempts.
In the second half, Evan Noel converted on a 37-yard field goal and got an 81-yard scoring run from Chapman.
Chapman rushed 19 times for 163 yards and two scores in the game to lead SSC. For the season, Chapman rushed for a school record 1,831 yards as the Rocks finished 7-5 overall.
Full game details will be available in Wednesday's edition of The Sea Coast Echo.
