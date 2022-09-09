The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws (1-1) found the win column for the first time during the young 2022 gridiron season last Friday evening ‘between the walls’ at the Brother Philip Memorial Athletic Complex with a 42-20 victory over the Long Beach Bearcats (0-2).
The win gave the Rocks a 21-20 advantage in the series that dates back to the 1968 season.
SSC found its ground game on Friday night as Chandler Chapman rushed 20 times for 249 yards and four touchdowns to lead the SSC charge.
The Bearcats found the endzone on the first drive of the game when Colt Busby connected with Cornelius Fairley with a 44-yard scoring aerial with 9:06 left in the opening quarter. The PAT was good making the score 7-0.
The Bearcats held firm on defense and forced the Rocks to a three-and-out on their first possession of the game.
Long Beach took advantage of another early miscues by SSC when the Bearcats punted and SSC muffed the reception giving the Bearcats the ball at the Rock 27 yard line.
However, the SSC defense stood tall and forced a 41-yard field goal attempt that was blocked by Spencer Cornell.
Chapman and the Rocks went to work chewing up turf. Chapman had carries of 24, 3, 11, and 16 yards before Hudson Osborne hit Levi Green with a 20-yard reception. Two plays later Chapman found the endzone from 8 yards out with 11:55 left in the first half. Evan Noel connected on the PAT to knot the score at 7-7.
Brady Logan intercepted the Long Beach pass on the first play from scrimmage on the ensuing possession after a Bearcat kickoff return put the ball at the Rock 11 yard line. However, the Rocks were not able to capitalize.
One possession later, Chapman ripped off a 31-yard scoring run and Noel kicked the PAT to make the score 14-7 with 5:45 left in the first half.
Ben Cappel intercepted the Bearcats on the next possession that gave SSC possession at the Bearcat 40 yard line. But, Noel had to pin Long Beach at their own 8 yard line on a punt.
With the Bearcats buried deep, the Rocks turned up the pressure and forced a punt. With a bad snap and under pressure, Long Beach whiffed the kick and the ball was recovered in the endzone for a touchdown by SSC’s Bruno Dall with 21 seconds left in the first half. Noel converted the PAT to make the score 21-7 at halftime.
The Rocks wasted little time getting Chapman the ball in the second half as he had carries of 21, 29, 14, and 4 yards with the last carry for a touchdown with 10:23 left in the third quarter. Noel’s kick made the score 28-7.
Cappel, Dall, and Jacob Bradford stuffed the Bearcats giving SSC the ball at the Bearcat 38 yard line.
On the third play of the ensuing drive, Chapman ripped a 38-yard scoring run with 7:45 left in the third quarter. Noel’s kick pushed the score to 35-7.
The Bearcats stopped the bleeding with a two-yard scoring run by Busby with 5:36 left in the third quarter. The PAT made the score 35-14.
SSC muffed the ensuing kickoff and the Bearcats recovered. However, the SSC defense held firm and forced a punt. The two teams traded possession twice before SSC found paydirt.
The Rocks went to the air on five of the six plays of their scoring drive. The final toss from Osborne was a 10-yard scoring aerial to Jackson Dicerbo with 6:37 left in the game. Noel’s PAT made the score 42-14.
The Bearcats got a late score on a 12-yard pass that only lightened the outcome. Logan intercepted the two-point conversion pass leaving the final score 42-20.
SSC head coach Nate Encrapera commented, “We had a good week of practice leading up to tonight. It was evident that we still need to iron some things out. We still have to create and mold some depth from some of the younger players. This week we will face a very good Pensacola Catholic team with elite players at several positions. We need to execute properly on every snap to put ourselves in a position to challenge them.”
Logan had two interceptions, three pass break-ups, and six tackles while Cappel had 11 tackles to pace the SSC defense.
Dicerbo caught three passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
The Rocks travel to Pensacola Catholic (2-0) to take on the Crusaders. SSC is 0-2 against Pensacola Catholic having lost last year 29-14. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
