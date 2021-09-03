The 2021 football season opened on a positive note for the Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws with their 35-25 victory over the Long Beach Bearcats on the road.
The Rocks jumped out to a 28-7 lead at halftime.
Alex Fabra threw two touchdown passes to Canye Bankston (30, 43) and one to Ja'Kobe Cameron (15). Kyle Stegall added a 64-yard scoring run with 15 seconds to go in the half.
Davien Lagarde scored from 12 yards out in the fourth quarter to make the final tally.
Fabra was 14-for-28 for 179 yards in the game while Stegall ran 13 times for 118 yards and Lagarde added 14 carries for 114 yards.
The Rocks hosts Pensacola Catholic next Friday at the Brother Philip Memorial Athletic Complex.
See full details in Wednesday's edition of The Sea Coast Echo.
