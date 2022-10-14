The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws (5-3, 2-0) routed the Seminary Bulldogs 38-0 for a Homecoming win 'between the walls' Friday night, and Our Lady Academy's Avery Matheson was named Homecoming Queen.
Chandler Chapman carried the ball 17 times for 87 yards and 3 touchdowns while Kyle Stegall scored a touchdown in his first action of the season.
Hudson Osborne tossed a touchdown to Ethan Galloway and threw for 154 yards while Evan Noel was perfect on PATs and also booted a 40-yard field goal.
The Rock defense was stingy holding Seminary to 105 yards of total offense and only 11 tards rushing in the game.
The Rocks hit the road north to Perry Central for a Division 8-3A contest next Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. See you at the game!
