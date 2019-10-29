The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws was the only area gridiron squad to post a win last week as Bay High was idle and the Hawks and Pirates both fell in heart-breaking fashion.

The Rocks (6-3, 2-1) buried the Vancleave Bulldogs 49-7 on Thursday evening in a crucial division game that was moved up to avoid severe weather that threatened the area on Friday.

The game was important to both squads in their hope for a postseason berth. The Rocks have secured no less than a #3-seed in the playoffs while the loss put Vancleave in a must-win situation this weekend.

The Rocks' air-mailed the Bulldogs to the must-win situation behind the arm of Max Favre who shredded the Bulldogs for 241 yards and six touchdowns on 11-for-19 passing. Dallas Payne caught three touchdowns on his four catches for 76 yards night. Bradley Darby added two receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. Lee Negrotto and Davien LaGarde caught the other two scoring aerials.

On defense, the Rocks were paced by Alex Fabra who had 13 tackles followed by Blake Bilich with 10 stops. Grant Sides picked off two passes returning one 82 yards for a touchdown.

For the year, Favre has thrown for 2,515 yards and 33 touchdowns while Payne has caught 69 passes for 1,115 yards and 17 touchdowns. Darby checks in with 46 receptions for 731 yards and eight touchdowns.

On defense, the Rocks are paced by Trustin Northington with 77 tackles and three interceptions followed by Bilich with 66 stops.

This week the Rocks will make the short trip across the bridge for their annual tilt against the upstart Pirates of Pass Christian.

Last week the Pirates (6-3, 2-1) were upended by the Moss Point Tigers 31-28 on a field goal with less than five seconds remaining.

Pass Christian was led by Dustin Allison who threw for 354 yards and four touchdowns in the loss. Andrew Moffett caught nine passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns which pushed his totals to 40 catches for 945 yards and nine touchdowns. Kameron White caught five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown against the Tigers and now has 39 receptions for 832 yards and eight touchdowns.

Allison has thrown for 2,558 yards and 29 touchdowns. Huu Nguyen caught Allison's last touchdown in the Moss Point game.

The game between Pass Christian and St. Stanislaus is a winner-take-all for the #2-seed from Division 8-4A with home field advantage in the first round while the loser drops to third place and will travel in the first round.

It will be a match between two high-octane passing games while the Pirates get the edge in the rushing game. Last year SSC won 24-7 and leads the series 23-16-2. Pass Christian last beat SSC in 2017 30-7.

Moss Point has won the Division 8-4A title and will sit idle this week.

The Bay High Tigers (5-3, 0-3) will return to the gridiron after a week's rest and will travel to Vancleave to take on the Bulldogs in a bid for the postseason. The loser will see their season end.

The Tigers are led by Noah Cutter who has rushed for 951 yards and 13 touchdowns on 126 carries. Sam Sheppard has added 796 yards rushing and nine scores in the Tigers' run-heavy offense.

Cutter is 49 yards shy of becoming the Tigers' first 1,000-yard rusher in recent memory.

Bay High stumbled against Vancleave in 2018 24-7 but leads the series 18-16. Bay High's last win over Vancleave came in 2015 when the Tigers won 31-27.

The Hancock Hawks (3-6, 0-3) fell short in their bid for a road win against Harrison Central 20-14 in overtime last week.

Sema'j Robertson scored on a 35-yard run and Sebastian Fausett scored on a seven yard run in the second half to push the game to extra frames.

This week the Hawks host Biloxi for Senior Night. Fausett should go over 1,000 yards rushing as he currently has 901 yards on the ground and Robertson could go over 1,000 yards passing as he sits with 935 yards.

Hancock beat Biloxi 21-14 last year but trail in the series 6-13.

Kickoffs are set for 7 p.m. See you at the game!