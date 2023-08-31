The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws opened the Tim Lala era with a victory ‘between the walls’ at the Brother Philip Memorial Athletic Complex beating Forrest County AHS 31-6.
The game was highlighted by the Rocks’ quarterback Ian Gonzalez Rioz who was playing in his first American football game. In the game, Rioz electrified the crowd by rushing 13 times for 197 yards and four touchdowns.
SSC head coach Tim Lala commented, “In tonight’s game, there is a lot to be proud of and we can see a lot that needs to be worked on. There are three seasons in a high school season - pre-region, region, and the post season. This was the first step in the first season. I think the defense earned the game ball tonight. We started a little slow on offense, but we were able to find a groove. Next week, we travel to Bay High. The focus must be the task at hand. We do not need to be distracted as we prepare for the game which is difficult in rivalry games.”
The two teams traded three possessions each to begin the game as it seemed like both teams were still knocking off some rust from the offseason. At the beginning of the second quarter, the Rocks took over at their own 31-yard line and it took just three plays to find the endzone. Rioz broke free for a 40-yard run followed by an 8-yard completion to Jaxson West. Rioz turned the corner on the third play and sprinted to the endzone on a 19-yard run with 10:35 left in the first half. Evan Noel converted on the PAT to make the score 7-0.
The Rocks (1-0) stopped the Aggies with a three-and-out and then mounted a nine-play drive that culminated in a Noel 37-yard field goal to make the score 10-0 with 4:32 left before intermission.
The Rock defense stood tall once again giving the offense the ball back. Rioz found Levi Green for a 36-yard completion before he ripped off a 16-yard scoring run with 27 seconds before halftime. Noel’s PAT made the score 17-0.
The Aggies (0-1) opened the second half with a nine-play drive that ended with Rock defensive tackle Jacob Bradford sacking the Aggies for a 15-yard loss. SSC took over on the Aggies 35-yard line. It only took the Rocks one play to deliver the end result of the drive when Rioz scored from 35 yards out with 7:04 left in the third quarter. Noel’s PAT pushed the score to 24-0.
The two teams traded interceptions before the Aggies found the endzone. SSC defensive back Jaden Tran picked off the Aggie pass.
FCAHS scored on a seven-yard run by Terrence Horne with 11:54 left in the game. The two-point conversion failed leaving the score 24-6.
The Rocks answered on the ensuing drive with the final points of the game. Rioz connected with Green for a 15-yard gain before Rioz left four defenders searching for their ankles as he changed directions four times before he broke free for a 43-yard scoring run with 9:27 remaining in the game. Noel’s PAT made the final score 31-6.
Green led the Rocks’ receivers with three catches for 58 yards. On defense, the Rocks were paced by Bradford with 11 total tackles including 1.5 sacks. Chesley Rhodes tallied eight stops while Heith Shinn and Spencer Cornell each had seven tackles.
This week the Rocks and the Bay High Tigers will renew their annual rivalry on the gridiron that dates back to 1945 in the ‘Battle for the Crab Trap’. The Rocks lead the series 34-20 and won last year’s contest 22-16. Last week the Tigers fell to Resurrection on the road 29-26. Kickoff at Joe D. McCullough Stadium/Tank Williams Field is set for 7 p.m. See you at the game!
