The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws needed a late surge to snatch a 25-18 victory against Seminary on the road. The Rocks (3-4, 2-1) and the Bulldogs met for the first time on the gridiron on Friday night.
Davien Lagarde rushed 33 times for 250 yards and two touchdowns on the night. He now sits with 1,016 rushing yards on the 2021 season.
Alex Fabra threw for 134 yards and a touchdown on 6-for-16 passing.
Lagarde scored on runs of 18 and 30 yards while Fabra scored on a two-yard run and tossed an eight-yard aerial to Jackson Montjoy late in the game.
The Rocks will host Perry Central next Friday evening 'between the walls' for Senior Night. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
Ja'Kobe Cameron had two catches for 62 yards and also had a game-saving interception with less than two minutes remaining on the clock.
