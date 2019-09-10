The Pass Christian Lady Pirates and the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws won the varsity team titles at the 4th annual Forster Commagere Classic, a Hoka One One Postal Nationals Event, on Saturday at the SSC Track and Field stadium.

The event is a National High School 2-Mile Postal Competition sponsored by Hoka One One.

SSC Cross Country head coach DP Daigle commented, "The fourth annual Forster Commagere Classic was a huge success. We hosted 13 teams from across the coast and New Orleans for a fun evening of races. This event gets bigger every year. We extend special thanks to all our volunteers and to our timing company, Chipped Timing. Because of their efforts the event ran smoothly."

The event featured a middle school girls race, middle school boys race, high school girls race, high school boys race and an open division that allowed schools to enter competitors not tied to their scoring roster.

The middle-school girls race had two scoring teams containing the necessary five runners and nine non-scoring teams.

OLA won the middle-school girls title over Purvis with 18 points. The top five finishers in the race for OLA were Kennedy Leverett in fifth with a time of 16:27.66, Riley Cruthirds in seventh, Mallory Capo in 10th, Faith Ponte 13th and Maddie Prendergast in 18th out of 30 runners.

The Pass Christian Pirates won the middle school boys division with 36 points out of the five scoring teams and five run-scoring teams. Pearl River Central was second with 39 points followed by Purvis with 65, Long Beach 73 and d'Iberville with 150 points.

Landon Laphead was the top finisher for Pass Christian middle school finishing second overall out of 52 runners with a time of 13:02.54 followed by Michael Necaise in sixth (13:37.69), Dylan Grebel in 13th (14:32.28), Aaron Dedeaux 14th (14:33.27), and David Wetter in 24th (15:12.20).

The top finisher for SSC in a non-scoring format was Mateen Kellum in seventh place in 13:48.74 followed by Aubrey Necaise in eighth place in 13:57.30.

The Pass Christian Lady Pirates won the varsity girls team title with 44 points out of the five scoring teams. Saint Patrick took second with 51 points followed by Long Beach with 57 points, d'Iberville 100 points and OLA with 111 points.

Brooklyn Biancamano of Long Beach was the top overall finisher out of 49 runners with a blazing time of 11:26.16.

The top finisher for Pass Christian was Haley Clark in fourth place with a time of 13:19.72 followed by Julia Hansen in 10th (14:29.10), Draevyn Shabazz 12th (14:41.31), Ethan Necaise 18th (15:29.62), and Emily Dedeaux in 19th place (15:35.71).

The top finisher for OLA was Colleen Nolan in 11th place with a time of 14:32.96 followed by Ava Gordon in 33rd (17:48.06), Geordie Flickinger 34th (17:55.26), Madison Burrell 37th (18:16.16), and Sydney Burrell in 41st (18:49.15).

SSC won the varsity boys division with 31 points followed by Pass Christian with 75, Long Beach 101, Picayune 101, d'Iberville 106, Saint Patrick 156, and Purvis with 163 points.

The top finisher in the race out of 62 runners was Mason Watkins on Picayune with a time of 10:50.55. The top finisher for SSC was Keegan Leverett in second place with a time of 11:16.07 followed by Kyle Capo in third (11:37.11), Carson Leverett seventh (11:58.96), Joshua Elkins 10th (12:03.49) and Brandon Elkins in 11th (12:03.93).

The top finisher for Pass Christian was Zach Thomas in eighth with a time of 12:00.00 followed by Abel Nettles in 15th (12:20.35), Joshua Brill 16th (12:21.11), Bryce Wilson 18th (12:29.92), and Reese Cooper in 23rd (12:37.56).

Daigle added, ""I'm proud of the way our boys have been working. We've entered three meets this year and we've won all three. I'd like to see the times continue to come down, but that will happen over time. I'm really excited about our junior high team too, the future is bright."

Hoka One One is a national cross country shoe company that sponsors the Postal Nationals. The company provided assorted prizes to the overall winner of the varsity boys and girls races while SSC presented "Top Ten" finisher tshirts to the runners in each division.

The meet is named in memory of Forster Commagere who was the first lay coach employed at SSC in 1915 and coached every sport at the school, including cross country and track and field, beginning in 1915 through 1929. He is a member of the SSC Hall of Fame, The Great Wall of Rocks, and the AAU Hall of Fame.