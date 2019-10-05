The Biloxi Indians hosted their annual Biloxi Invitational Cross Country meet last Saturday at picturesque Hiller Park off Pass Road. There was a total of 14 scoring varsity teams for the 5K race for the boys and girls and four scoring teams in the junior high division 4K race. Ocean Springs swept all four divisions - varsity boys, varsity girls, junior high boys and junior high girls.

In the varsity boys division, the St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws finished second behind two-time defending Class 6A state champion Ocean Springs with 77 points to the Greyhounds' 54 points. The host team placed third with 82 points while Hancock took sixth with 169, Pass Christian was seventh with 194, and Bay High was 10th with 263 points.

The race featured 171 runners and East Central's Christian Balcer was the overall winner with a time of 15:39.98. SSC's Keegan Leverett took second with a time of 18:28.92. The other scoring runners for SSC were Kyle Capo (10th, 18:55.31), Carston Raymond (19th, 19:14.74), Josh Elkins (25th, 19:31.16), and Carson Leverett (31st, 19:46.07).

Hancock was led by Troy Castiglione, Jr who placed sixth overall with a time of 18:50.80. The other scoring Hancock runners were Matthew Johnson (20th, 19:16.42), Joey Kelley (23rd, 19:25.53), Grant Holladay (95th, 23:57.44), and Eli Grover (101st, 24:22.68).

The Pass Christian Pirates were seventh as a team and were led by Zach Thomas who placed fourth overall with a time of 18:39.81. The other Pirate scoring runners were Bryce Wilson (42nd, 20:16.41), Abel Nettles (45th, 20:32.82), Evan McCoy (79th, 23:06.56), and Ethan Necaise (97th, 24:04.08).

The Bay High Tigers are in their first year of cross country and placed 10th out of 14 teams. They were led by Joel Bowman who placed 35th overall with a time of 19:53.83. The other Bay High scoring runners were Addison Hysell (74th, 23:00.77), Garrett Lamky (76th, 23:03.97), Wyatt Bilbo (89th, 23:42.64), and Aiden Boudro (110th, 24:50.34).

In the varsity girls division, Ocean Springs placed first with 32 points and Pass Christian took second out of 11 scoring teams and 120 runners with 58 points. OLA finished fourth with 155 points, Hancock was seventh with 192 and Bay High was eighth with 209 points.

Pass Christian was led by Haley Clark who placed sixth overall with a time of 21:19.05. The other scoring runners for the Lady Pirates were Kealey Skinner (9th, 22:21.52), Avery Saulter (14th, 23:02.86), Aubrey Baughman (20th, 23:34.37), and Julia Hansen (21st, 23:47.13).

The Crescents were paced by Colleen Nolan who placed 12th overall with a time of 22:35.24. The other scoring Crescent runners were Kennedy Leverett (48th, 26:16.49), Mallory Capo (51st, 26:26.58), Geordie Flickinger (69th, 28:58.47), and Ava Gordon (73rd, 29:08.55).

The Lady Hawks were led by Diona Siggers who crossed the line 17th overall with a time of 23:11.75. The other Lady Hawk scoring runners were Annie Ladner (46th, 26:08.12), Karly Wilson (76th, 29:43.85), Lauren LaCroix (90th, 31:57.51), and Chelsea Smith (93rd, 32:49.12).

The Lady Tigers were led by Claudia Timms who placed 27th overall with a time of 24:33.14. The other scoring Lady Tiger runners were Hannah Lapniewski (52nd, 26:34.73), Bianca Vellon (57th, 27:45.69), Annabelle Hayes (86th, 31:18.14), and Annabella Bennett (120th, 45:35.15).

The junior high division ran a 4K race instead of the varsity 5K.

The junior high boys division was made up of 73 runners. Ocean Springs scored 18 points to claim the title with five scoring teams.

The Pass Christian Pirates was third with 74 points while St. Stanislaus had only four runners and could not score in the race.

The Pirates were led by Michael Necaise who placed seventh overall with a time of 16:42.11. The other Pirate scoring runners included Dylan Grebel (12th, 17:53.90), Aaron Dedeaux (18th, 18:29.33), Carson Saulter (28th, 19:50.15), and Brennan Davis (35th, 20:15.66).

The Rocks were represented by Aubrey Necaise who placed 11th overall with a time of 17:44.98. The other Rock runners were Cole Shirley (20th, 18:42.07), Ethan Ferrill (21st, 18:43.90), and Cameron Gremillion (49th, 22:40.03).

The junior high girls division had 55 runners. OLA was the only area squad represented but did not have the mandatory five runners to score in the standings. The Crescents were represented by Riley Cruthirds (13th, 21:48.89), Maddie Prendergast (45th, 29:03.54), and Faith Ponte (55th, 31:20.60).