The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws, Pass Christian Lady Pirates and Our Lady Academy Crescents all captured division titles in cross country on Thursday, October 24th at the MHSAA Southern Regional championships held at George County High School.

All three teams ran away from the competition, literally, as their top seven runners all finished in the top 10 in their respective classifications.

The Rocks scored 21 points to claim the boys' Division 8-4A title and finish ahead of the Pirates who tallied 52 points for the runner-up spot. Bay High placed fourth with 106 points.

SSC head coach DP Daigle commented, "This division championship is a testament to this group's hard work and commitment. I've got a great group of kids who work well together and are extremely coachable. When I set goals for them, they work hard to achieve it."

Keegan Leverett won the overall individual title in Division 8-4A with a time of 16:56.15 followed by Kyle Capo in third with a time of 18:22.68. The rest of the top seven runners for SSC were Carson Leverett (4th, 18:39.64), Carston Raymond (6th, 19:00.54), Josh Elkins (7th, 19:05.70), Reed Fairley (8th, 19:26.14), and Brandon Elkins (9th, 19:31.24).

The Pirates were led by Zach Thomas who placed second overall with a time of 18:18.57. The rest of the Pirates top seven runners were Joshua Brill (10th, 19:31.77), Bryce Wilson (13th, 19:43.12), Abel Nettles (15th, 19:54.21), Landon Laphand (17th, 20:20.20), Michael Necaise (18th, 20:26.93), and Reese Cooper (21st, 20:45.67).

The Bay High Tigers are in their first year of fielding a cross country team and were led by Joel Bowman who placed 16th overall with a time of 20:18.20. The rest of the Tigers' troop included Garrett Lamky (22nd, 20:55.53), Wyatt Bilbo (27th, 21:49.23), Addison Hysell (31st, 22:57.42), Aiden Boudro (32nd, 23:51.12), and Armando Singleton (34th, 24:47.61).

In the girls' Division 8-4A finals, the Lady Pirates scored 15 points to win the title while Bay High scored 65 points to place third.

The Lady Pirates were led by overall winner Haley Clark with a time of 21:26.44. Kealey Skinner took second with a time of 22:36.87. The rest of the Lady Pirates' top seven runners were Morgan Bourn (3rd, 22:54.01), Aubrey Baughman (4th, 22:56.30), Julia Hansen (5th, 23:09.43), Draevyn Shabazz (8th, 23:29.35), and Hannah Rutledge (10th, 24:15.21).

The Lady Tigers were led by Claudia Timms who placed sixth overall with a time of 23:11.81. The rest of the Lady Tigers top seven runners included Hannah Lapniewski (16th, 25:09.47), Anlyssa Richardson (17th, 25:57.15), Bianca Vellon (18th, 26:43.50), Brennan Brooks (20th, 27:17.98), and Annabelle Hayes (21st, 28:54.25).

OLA scored 15 points to win Division 8-3A. Colleen Nolan won the overall individual title with a time of 22:46.57. The rest of the Crescents' top seven runners included Riley Cruthirds (2nd, 24:54.71), Kennedy Leverett (3rd, 25:00.67), Mallory Capo (4th, 25:17.12), Geordie Flickinger (5th, 26:06.02), Ava Gordon (6th, 26:13.35), and Madison Burrell (7th, 28:12.48).

The Hancock Lady Hawks placed seventh in Region 4-6A with 154 points behind champion Ocean Springs with 26 points.

The Lady Hawks were led by Hailee Lauckner (22nd, 24:41.12), Karly Wilson (33rd, 28:10.13), Hailey Wilson (36th, 29:01.15), Lauren LaCroix (40th, 31:00.23), and Sydney Miller (42nd, 32:23.08).

The Hawks placed fourth in the boys' Region 4-6A competition with 132 points behind champion Ocean Springs with 17 points.

The top finisher for Hancock was Joey Kelley (13th, 18:45.29) followed by Troy Castiglione, Jr. (15th, 18:58.27), Seth Penton (23rd, 19:48.34), Eli Grover (48th, 22:14.76), Grant Holladay (56th, 23:27.45), and Kanon Anderson (63rd, 27:23.84).

The MHSAA cross country championships are slated to be held at Choctaw Trails in Jackson on Saturday, November 2nd and Monday, November 4th. On Saturday, Class 2A/4A/6A will compete and on Monday Class 1A/3A/5A will run.