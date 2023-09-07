The air was slightly cooler and not as heavy at Joe D. McCullough Stadium/Tank Williams Field on Friday night for the 55th version of the Bay High versus Saint Stanislaus football tilt. As with any rivalry game, the anticipation was at a fever pitch all week and it carried into the game. With a good crowd on hand for both squads, the game was tight early on.
SSC won the toss and deferred to the second half. Evan Noel placed the Tigers deep in their own territory with a touchback on the opening kickoff. The big leg proved to be a difference maker for the Rocks during the game.
Zander Ladner completed a pass to Hayden Hearty for 23 yards before Benny Williams broke free around the corner and sprinted for a 56-yard touchdown with 10:44 left in the first quarter. Avery Harris converted the PAT to make the score 7-0. The Tigers would not see the endzone until right before halftime.
The Rocks were unable to get anything going on their opening possession and Noel backed the Tigers up to their own 15-yard line with a booming 65-yard punt.
The Rock defense held firm and took over on the Tiger 44-yard line. Ian Gonzalez Rioz picked up where he left off last week. He connected with Ethan Galloway on a 11-yard pickup followed by a rush of 18 yards. Rioz then found Galloway for a 13-yard scoring aerial with 6:01 left in the opening quarter. Noel’s PAT made knotted the score at 7-7.
The Tigers tried to find success through the air as Ladner hooked up with Harris for 15 yards but that was all they could muster and had to punt away.
The Rocks took over on their own 29-yard line. Isaiah Haynes had two minimal gains before Rioz found Jaxson West for 12 yards, Levi Green for 32 yards, and West again for three. Rioz then used his fancy footwork for a 23-yard scoring run with 1:53 left in the first quarter. Noel’s PAT made the score 14-7.
On the ensuing possession, the Tigers got a nine-yard pickup from a Ladner to Hearty combo and an eight-yard gain from Williams. Then, the Tigers stalled.
The Rocks took over on their own 36-yard line. Rioz broke free for a 54-yard run down to the Tiger seven-yard line before he scored two plays later on a four-yard run with 10:00 left in the first half. Noel’s PAT made the score 21-7.
The Rocks pulled off a surprise onsides kick and took over at the Tiger 49-yard line. Haynes picked up nine yards followed by Henry Nunmaker with six. Rioz hit Galloway for eight yards and Haynes gained another seven. Rioz and Galloway found a connection again for 15 yards before Chesley Rhodes bulldozed his way into the end zone on a four-yard run with 7:02 left in the half. The two-point conversion attempt failed leaving the score 27-7.
Noel’s ensuing kickoff was fielded at the one-yard line and Williams returned it to the Tiger 26. Ladner hooked up with Tyler Rose for 11 yards before Chesley Rhodes forced a fumble on a fourth down attempt which was recovered by Sam LeJeune. The Rocks took over on the Tiger 38.
Rioz picked 11 yards and then hit Galloway for 11 more. Haynes brought SSC five yards closer before Rioz hit Levi Green for an 11-yard scoring strike with 3:24 left in the first half. Noel’s PAT made the score 34-7.
The Tigers answered on the final possession of the first half. They took possession on their own 20 following Noel’s touchback. On the second play of the drive, Williams broke free for a 64-yard gain down to the Rock 13. Jaylen Antoine brought the Tigers down to the Rock 3 before Ladner hit Williams for a three-yard scoring strike with 20 seconds remaining. Harris’ PAT was good making the score 34-14.
The Rocks took over at their own 35-yard line after the kickoff rolled out of bounds and a Bay High penalty placed the ball at midfield. Rioz ripped off 15 more yards and SSC called timeout to get Noel ready for a field goal. Noel’s 52-yard attempt had plenty distance but sailed slightly wide left as he was kicking into the win leaving the score at 34-14 for intermission.
The Rocks got the ball to start the second half and Noel converted on a 43-yard field goal with 9:42 left in the third quarter making the score 37-14.
On the third play of the ensuing Tiger drive, John Scott Stassi recovered a loose ball that had been forced out by Jaden Tran at the Tiger 25.
It Rioz just one play to find the endzone on a shifty 25-yard scoring run with 8:40 left in the third quarter. Noel’s PAT made the score 44-14.
Again, the Tigers started deep in their territory, but Ladner found Harris for a 30-yard gain to midfield. Another Ladner-Harris combo for eight yards and Williams for 17 yards got Bay High in Rock territory. A Tiger holding penalty stalled the drive and turned the ball over to SSC at their 20-yard line.
After turning the ball over on a punt, the Rock defense held firm at midfield and forced their third fumble of the game as Alston Davidson pounced on the loose ball. Two Tiger penalties gave SSC some free yards down the to the Tiger 16-yard line. Rioz had a gain down to the Tiger eight-yard line before Chesley Rhodes crushed a Tiger defender as he crossed the goal line on an eight-yard run with 11:54 left in the game. Noel’s PAT made the score 51-14.
The Tigers took over at their own 48-yard line and Williams and Jayden Allen took over the running duties. Williams picked up five yards while Allen ripped off gains of 18, 1, and 13 yards before Williams scored on a 15-yard run with 6:52 left to play. Harris’ PAT made the score 51-21.
The Rocks ran the clock out to hold onto the Crab Trap for 10th time in 11 years. The series record now stands at 35-20 in favor of the Rocks.
Bay High head coach Jeremy Turcotte expressed, “We made way too many mistakes tonight. We were having success on whatever we were doing on the field, but our own mistakes stopped the Bay High Tigers. I will take full responsibility for the gameplan to make them throw the football. Rioz is a tough competitor to plan for and he did not run all over us. Evan Noel is an absolute weapon. The field position you have to play against SSC is very tight. I am proud of our team and how they take ownership of mistakes. They will continue to get better. We will clean up our mistakes and get back after it on Monday and get ready for Long Beach.”
The Tigers were led by Williams who had 13 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one catch for a 3-yard touchdown. Ladner threw for 130 yards on 9-for-20 passing.
SSC head coach Tim Lala stated, “Rivalry games like this tend to make coaches lose sleep. You are always nervous that you might be overlooking something. We saw what Bay High could do and they took an early lead. They punched us in the mouth early on, but our defense rose to the occasion and helped to get us back in the game. On offense, we were able to capitalize on situations. Evan Noel kept the Tigers pinned deep with his leg. Isaiah Haynes made some nice runs and showed that he is gaining confidence in the backfield. John Scott Stassi found himself around the ball all game and he capitalized on a loose ball. I am extremely happy with how we played tonight. Now, we turn our focus to Moss Point which will provide a huge challenge with how athletic they are across the board. They have a new head coach in John Feaster who will have them ready to play each week. We have to get back to work this week, focus on getting better in the area that continue to haunt us, and focus on the opponent and task at hand.”
The Rocks were led by Rioz who rushed eight times for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-29 passing. Chesley Rhodes added two touchdowns on three carries for 12 yards. Ethan Galloway led the receivers with seven catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. Spencer Cornell led the Rocks with 12 tackles followed by Chesley Rhodes with 11 stops.
The Tigers travel to Long Beach tomorrow while Saint Stanislaus makes the trip to Moss Point. Last week, the Bearcats fell to Forrest County AHS 28-17 while Moss Point dropped their game with Hancock 52-27. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. for both games.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.