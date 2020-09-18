The Saint Stanislaus Rock-a-chaws held on for a 14-6 victory over the Long Beach Bearcats on Friday night at Lance Lumpkin Field.
The Rocks (3-0) traveled for the first time this season and battled a constant drizzle of rain for the win.
The Rocks rushed for 280 yards on the night after just one day of practice this week due to school closure for Hurricane Sally.
Gage Peterson scored on runs of nine and five yarss to account for the Rocks' touchdowns. Peterson finished the game with 11 carries for 47 yards. Chandler Chapman added 91 yards on 12 carries while Kyle Stegall had 68 yards on 14 carries and Davien Lagarde had 77 yards on eight carries.
John McFarland scored the lone touchdown for Long Beach on a 37-yard run at the end of the first half.
The Rock defense held Long Beach to 157 yards of total offense including 110 yards rushing in the game and had to make two crucial fourth stops in the second half to preserve the win.
SSC returns home next week 'between the walls' to host defending Class 4A South State champion Poplarville who lost Friday to Picayune 31-21.
Full game details will be available in Wednesday's print edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.