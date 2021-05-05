The high school track and field season for Bay High, Hancock, Pass Christian and Saint Stanislaus came to a close on Saturday at Pearl High School.
The 2A-4A-6A state meet was held under sunny skies and warm Temps. The 1A-3A-5A state meet, which includes Our Lady Academy, will be run on Thursday due to inclement weather this past Friday.
The Rocks traveled to Pearl with great expectations of their 15 entries in the championship meet after having won the Division 8-4A, Region 4-4A, and Class 4A South State titles in convincing fashion.
Of the roster that was brought to Pearl, only two members had ever been to 'Tracktown Mississippi' before, so it was an eye-opening experience. The team ended the season with two state titles and seven medals.
The Rocks squared off with 4A North Champion Pontotoc High School that sported 21 entries in the meet along with 24 other teams.
Pontotoc, with sheer entry numbers, outdistanced SSC for the team title scoring 103 points to the Rocks 89 points. Pass Christian scored 23 points to finish ninth while Bay High tallied 11 points to finish 18th overall.
In the meet, the Rocks were led by double-winner Keegan Leverett in the 1600m and 3200m runs. He posted personal bests of 4:42.07 and 10:10.59, respectively.
He also led off the silver medal winning 4x800m relay Carson Leverett, Gabe Sandoz, and Gus Breisacher which recorded a time of 8:47.46.
Ryan Tyler collected a silver medal in the discus with a throw of 128' 8".
Chandler Chapman brought home a bronze medal in the 300m hurdles with a time of 41.52.
Chapman also led off the bronze medal winning 4x100m relay with teammates Nour Tayara, Canye Bankston, and Ja'Kobe Cameron in a time of 43.89.
The 4x200m relay team of Chapman, Kitto, Bankston, and Cameron also brought home bronze with a time of 1:31.68.
Other finishes included Cameron finishing fifth in the 200m in 23.05 and Chapman was sixth in the 110m hurdles in 16.05.
Gabe Sandoz recorded fourth place finishes in the 1600m and 3200m runs with personal best times of 4:44.59 and 10:43.48, respectively.
The 4x400m relay team of Andrew Mayer, Christian Kitto, Evan Noel, and Sandoz turned in a season best time of 3:38.05 to placed third and gather the bronze medal.
It was the first time in school history that all four relay teams medaled at the state meet.
Jacob Hanlon collected a fourth place finish in the discus with a throw of 116' 4" and a seventh place finish in the pole vault with a height of 10'.
Kitto rounded out the scoring with a fourth place finish in the pole vault with a height of 11' 6".
It was a historic year for SSC in track and field as the team won the division, region, and South State titles in the same year and then just missed on the program's first state title. With a solid core returning for next year, the Rocks bid a fond farewell to their seniors led by Gabe Sandoz, Jacob Hanlon, Andrew Mayer, Nicholas Toepfer, Christian Kitto, Nour Tayara, Trustin Northington, William Trapani, Ryan McClellon, and Liam Flickinger.
The Pass Christian Pirates brought home two medals from the state championships. Thomas Carter led the Pirates with a silver medal performance in the pole vault with a height of 13' 6" while Montrell McGowan took home bronze in the high jump with a height of 6' 4".
In other performances, the Pirates' 4x800m relaybteam was fifth with a time of 9:12.97 and Zach Thomas was fourth in the 800m with a time of 2:06.46.
The Bay High Tigers brought home a bronze medal when Terron Bedford took third in the shot put with a throw of 46' 1 1/4" followed by teammate Devin Gaspard in fourth with a throw of 42' 10".
Hancock did not have a participant in the boys Class 6A meet.
On the girls side, the Pass Christian Lady Pirates scored 48 points to finish fourth in Class 4A behind champion Raymond with 80 points. Bay High scored five points to finish tied for 23rd in the field of 31 teams.
The Lady Pirates were led by medalists Isabella DeFelicibus, Katherine Newman, and Kylah Bell.
DeFelicibus brought silver in the pole vault with a height of 9' while teammate Newman was third withba height of 8' 6".
Bell brought home bronze in the high jump with a height of 5'.
Other performances included a fifth place finishnin high jump by Haleigh Haynes with a height of 5' and a fourth place finish in the triple jump by Chanel Howard with a leap of 35' 2".
The Lady Pirates' 4x800m relay team placed sixth with a time of 11:54.60 while Hailee Simms finished fourth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 18.40. Kealey Skinner also finished fourth in the 800m run with a time of 2:35.10.
Haley Clark and Aleah West finished fifth and seventh in the 3200m run with times of 13:53.31 and 15:44.27, respectively.
The Lady Tigers were led by McKenzie Ladner with a sixth place finish in the 300m hurdles with a time of 53.29 and Claudia Timms with an eighth place finish in the 1600m run with a time of 6:24.86.
Karly Wilson was the lone performer for the Lady Hawks of Hancock and finished eighth in the 800m run with a time of 2:31.12.
The Class 6A girls team title was collected by Clinton with 137 points while the 6A boys title was claimed by Pearl with 95 points.
The team titles in Class 2A were swept by St. Patrick with 130.5 points in the girls division and 113 points in the boys division.
OLA will compete on Thursday in the 1A-3A-5A state meet at Pearl High School.
