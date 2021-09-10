The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws (1-1) dropped their game with the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders 29-14 after battling to a 9-7 score at intermission.
The Rocks struck first with an eight-yard scoring toss from Alex Fabra to Ja'Kobe Cameron with 6:22 left in the first. Evan Noel converted the PAT to make the score 7-0.
The Crusaders got on the board on the next Rock possession when they sacked Fabra in the endzone to make the score 7-2. Pensacola Catholic took the lead with a nine-yard run by Koby Howard on the ensuing possession, making the score 9-7 which stood until the 8:58 mark of the fourth quarter.
Ja'bril Rawls returned a punt 39 yards to put the Crusaders up 16-7.
On their next possession, Rawls scored from 18 yards out to push the score to 22-7 with seven minutes left.
Charles Nettles added to the tally with a five-yard run with 2:42 left to make the score 29-7.
SSC answered with a 19-yard scoring toss from Fabra to Jackson Montjoy with 58 seconds left to make the final score 29-14.
Fabra threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 19-for-27 passing. Davien Lagarde added 111 yards rushing on 22 carries.
The Rocks are now 0-2 against Pensacola Catholic and are set to host Pass Christian on Friday, Sept. 17, "between the walls."
