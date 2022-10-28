The St. Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws celebrated senior night on Thursday, hosting the Jaguars of Jefferson Davis County. Despite a valiant effort, the Rocks lost a highly competitive game 12-7 to the Jaguars.
Kyle Stegall accounted for Rock-A-Chaws' scoring with a nice 30-plus yard run, and the defense put up a strong showing, holding the Jaguars to only 12 points.
The Rock-A-Chaws finished second in district and will play at home next Friday against either Port Gibson or Tylertown.
Look for full details in Wednesday's edition of The Sea Coast Echo.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.