The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws hosted the Bay High Tigers 'between the walls' for the annual Battle for the Crab Trab. SSC reclaimed the trophy with a 22-16 victory.
The Rocks scored on a 55-yard pass from Hudson Osborne to Ethan Galloway to go up 7-0.
Bay High answered with a 59-yard scoring aerial from Xander Ladner to Jalen Antoine to knot the score.
The Rocks took a 14-7 lead on a Chandler Chapman three-yard run.
The Tigers intercepted a Rock pass and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown but the two-point conversion failed to leave the score 14-13 at halftime.
Brennan Acosta converted a 25-yard field goal to push the score to 16-14 for Bay High with 10:06 left in the game.
Henry Nunmaker gave the Rocks the lead for good with a 20-yard run with 2:43 left in the game.
Chapman led all rushers with 26 carries for 252 yards and a touchdown.
Full game details will be available in Wednesday's edition.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.